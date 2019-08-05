Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) PT Raised to $46.00

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) had its price target lifted by Piper Jaffray Companies from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup downgraded Boot Barn from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Boot Barn in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a buy rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Pivotal Research downgraded Boot Barn from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Boot Barn from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Boot Barn in a research report on Friday, July 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.10.

Boot Barn stock traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,819. Boot Barn has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $39.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.92. The company has a market capitalization of $836.60 million, a PE ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.37.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.11. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 5.24%. The business had revenue of $185.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Boot Barn will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 81,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $2,680,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,644. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Boot Barn by 43.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Boot Barn by 407.4% during the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Boot Barn by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Boot Barn during the second quarter worth about $100,000.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

