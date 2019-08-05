BOScoin (BOS) Price Tops $0.0078 on Exchanges

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 5th. BOScoin has a market capitalization of $5.09 million and approximately $14,219.00 worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOScoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0078 or 0.00000065 BTC on exchanges including GDAC, CoinBene and Kucoin. In the last seven days, BOScoin has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

FLO (FLO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000408 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded up 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000088 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About BOScoin

BOScoin is a mFBA coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2017. BOScoin’s total supply is 911,416,050 coins and its circulating supply is 656,473,453 coins. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BOScoin’s official message board is forum.boscoin.io. The official website for BOScoin is boscoin.io. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BOScoin Coin Trading

BOScoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, GDAC and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOScoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOScoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

