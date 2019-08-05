Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. provides collaborative payment, invoice and document automation solutions to corporations, financial institutions and banks around the world. The company’s solutions are used to streamline, automate and manage processes involving payments, invoicing, global cash management, supply chain finance and transactional documents. It’s Paymode-X settlement network as a technology solution to expand the banks’ treasury management offerings both domestically and around the globe. Paymode-X enables financial institutions to offer comprehensive payables solutions for their corporate customers to convert their paper-based payments to electronic payments quickly and easily. Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. deep experience in cyber fraud risk management solutions to launch a new payment fraud solution for members of the SWIFT payment network. “

Get Bottomline Technologies alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Bottomline Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BidaskClub raised Bottomline Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target (down previously from $66.00) on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James lowered Bottomline Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.61.

Shares of NASDAQ EPAY traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $41.13. 344,621 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,942. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. Bottomline Technologies has a twelve month low of $39.49 and a twelve month high of $74.05. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.12 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.55.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.21. Bottomline Technologies had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 4.43%. The business had revenue of $106.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bottomline Technologies news, insider Nigel K. Savory sold 5,068 shares of Bottomline Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total transaction of $219,697.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 156,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,798,667.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Norman J. Deluca sold 9,925 shares of Bottomline Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.22, for a total value of $428,958.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,491,114.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,314 shares of company stock worth $2,234,271. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KAMES CAPITAL plc purchased a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,246,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 1,114.2% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 536,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after buying an additional 492,033 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,886,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 57.0% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,136,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,936,000 after buying an additional 412,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,634,000. 91.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bottomline Technologies Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bottomline Technologies (EPAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bottomline Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bottomline Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.