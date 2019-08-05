botXcoin (BOTX) Market Capitalization Tops $21.56 Million

botXcoin (CURRENCY:BOTX) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 4th. In the last seven days, botXcoin has traded 11% higher against the US dollar. botXcoin has a total market cap of $21.56 million and $650,542.00 worth of botXcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One botXcoin token can now be bought for $0.0124 or 0.00000107 BTC on exchanges including P2PB2B and LATOKEN.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About botXcoin

botXcoin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,737,472,960 tokens. The official message board for botXcoin is botxcoin.com/category/blog. botXcoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for botXcoin is botxcoin.com.

Buying and Selling botXcoin

botXcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as botXcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire botXcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy botXcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

