Brokerages Anticipate Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) to Announce $1.77 Earnings Per Share

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus target price of $275.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $1.77 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Mesa Laboratories an industry rank of 77 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of brokerages have commented on MLAB. ValuEngine raised Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. TheStreet raised Mesa Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MLAB. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 3.3% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 455,048 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $111,186,000 after purchasing an additional 14,516 shares in the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc lifted its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 20.3% during the second quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 5,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 3.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,502 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 9.9% during the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 11,067 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saturna Capital CORP acquired a new position in Mesa Laboratories during the second quarter worth $293,000. 73.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MLAB traded down $0.98 on Monday, reaching $251.52. 101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,945. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $233.87. Mesa Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $167.34 and a fifty-two week high of $268.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $990.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.76 and a beta of 0.23.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.74). Mesa Laboratories had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $26.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mesa Laboratories will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.92%.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products. The company's Instruments segment offers data loggers, which are precision instruments used in critical manufacturing, quality control, and validation applications; medical meters and calibration solutions used to test various parameters of the dialysis fluid, and the calibration and operation of the dialysis machine; gas flow calibration and air sampling equipment that are used for industrial hygiene assessments, calibration of gas metering equipment, and environmental air monitoring; and torque testing systems used for measure bottle cap tightness.

