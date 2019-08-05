Brokerages Expect Auryn Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:AUG) to Post -$0.03 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Auryn Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:AUG) to announce ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Auryn Resources’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the highest is ($0.02). Auryn Resources reported earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Auryn Resources will report full year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.08). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.08). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Auryn Resources.

Auryn Resources (NASDAQ:AUG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03.

Shares of AUG traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.51. 86,996 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,925. Auryn Resources has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $1.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.65.

Auryn Resources Inc, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. Its principal mineral properties are the Committee Bay gold project located in Nunavut, Canada and the Homestake Ridge project located within the Iskut-Stewart-Kitsault belt, in northwestern British Columbia.

