Brokerages Expect Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $169.40 Million

Brokerages forecast that Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) will announce $169.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Chesapeake Utilities’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $159.70 million and the highest is $179.10 million. Chesapeake Utilities posted sales of $136.66 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chesapeake Utilities will report full-year sales of $783.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $752.00 million to $812.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $838.37 million, with estimates ranging from $774.00 million to $882.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Chesapeake Utilities.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.08. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $227.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.10 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CPK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chesapeake Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Maxim Group set a $100.00 target price on Chesapeake Utilities and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.31.

Shares of CPK stock traded down $3.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $90.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,079. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.40. Chesapeake Utilities has a 52 week low of $77.20 and a 52 week high of $96.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.24.

In related news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.20, for a total value of $235,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 27,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 10,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management boosted its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 23,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, a diversified energy company, engages in regulated and unregulated energy businesses. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the distribution of natural gas in Delaware, Maryland, and Florida; distribution of electricity in Florida; and transmission of natural gas on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida.

