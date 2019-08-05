Brokerages Set Aareal Bank AG (ETR:ARL) Price Target at €33.23

Aareal Bank AG (ETR:ARL) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €33.23 ($38.64).

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ARL shares. Deutsche Bank set a €29.00 ($33.72) target price on Aareal Bank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Warburg Research set a €33.30 ($38.72) target price on Aareal Bank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Nord/LB set a €29.30 ($34.07) target price on Aareal Bank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Aareal Bank in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, HSBC set a €34.00 ($39.53) target price on Aareal Bank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

ARL traded down €0.50 ($0.58) during trading on Wednesday, hitting €25.32 ($29.44). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 278,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,447. Aareal Bank has a twelve month low of €22.44 ($26.09) and a twelve month high of €39.40 ($45.81). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €23.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43.

Aareal Bank Company Profile

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, and digital solutions for the property sector and related industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Structured Property Financing and Consulting/Services. The Structured Property Financing segment offers property financing and refinancing solutions for office buildings, hotels, and shopping centers, as well as retail, logistics, and residential properties.

