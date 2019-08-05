Brokerages Set Calfrac Well Services Ltd (TSE:CFW) Price Target at C$4.70

Shares of Calfrac Well Services Ltd (TSE:CFW) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$3.68.

CFW has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$2.25 to C$2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$4.00 to C$3.25 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$2.60 to C$2.20 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. AltaCorp Capital cut shares of Calfrac Well Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Cormark lowered their price target on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$7.00 to C$4.25 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Shares of CFW stock traded up C$0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$1.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 637,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,927. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.83. The firm has a market cap of $147.86 million and a P/E ratio of -4.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.98. Calfrac Well Services has a 1-year low of C$1.65 and a 1-year high of C$5.64.

Calfrac Well Services Company Profile

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Mexico, and Argentina. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, other well stimulation, and pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

