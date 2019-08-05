Brokerages Set Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) PT at $19.50

Shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.50.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HTLD. Robert W. Baird set a $21.00 price target on Heartland Express and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Stephens started coverage on Heartland Express in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heartland Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HTLD. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Heartland Express in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Express during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 4,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Express during the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HTLD stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.20. The company had a trading volume of 5,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,014. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 0.79. Heartland Express has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $21.51.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $142.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.93 million. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 14.00%. The business’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Heartland Express will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

