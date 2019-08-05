Brokerages Set Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) PT at $142.33

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $142.33.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ITW. Morgan Stanley set a $134.00 price objective on Illinois Tool Works and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Argus lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Illinois Tool Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th.

NYSE ITW traded down $4.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $147.56. 27,745 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,433,815. Illinois Tool Works has a 12 month low of $117.75 and a 12 month high of $160.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The company has a market cap of $49.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.23.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 76.17% and a net margin of 17.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works will post 7.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

In related news, VP Randall J. Scheuneman sold 14,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.17, for a total transaction of $2,242,188.27. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,603 shares in the company, valued at $3,244,122.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael R. Zimmerman sold 9,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,492,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,315 shares in the company, valued at $2,610,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,878 shares of company stock worth $11,313,386 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. WP Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 512.8% during the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 77.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

