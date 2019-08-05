Brokerages Set Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX) PT at GBX 7,193.33

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 7,193.33 ($93.99).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SPX shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 9,000 ($117.60) target price (up from GBX 7,100 ($92.77)) on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 7,500 ($98.00) to GBX 7,700 ($100.61) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 6,570 ($85.85) to GBX 8,540 ($111.59) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th.

Get Spirax-Sarco Engineering alerts:

Shares of LON:SPX opened at GBX 8,545 ($111.66) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 8,948.50. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a one year low of GBX 5,875 ($76.77) and a one year high of GBX 9,440 ($123.35). The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.14.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Company Profile

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and process fluid paths and pumping systems. It offers condensate management products, such as steam traps, condensate return pumps, and isolation valves; controls, including automatic control valves, pressure regulators, and temperature controls; and thermal energy management products comprising metering products, boiler house products, heat transfer packages, and energy services.

Read More: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.