Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 18.06% and a negative net margin of 2.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.88) EPS.

Shares of BKD traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.34. 1,210,721 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,022,163. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.92, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.52. Brookdale Senior Living has a 1 year low of $5.97 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.60.

In related news, Director Frank M. Bumstead acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.12 per share, with a total value of $61,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 201,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,230,236.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BKD. Stifel Nicolaus set a $8.00 target price on shares of Brookdale Senior Living and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.10.

About Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services, and Management Services. The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income senior citizens.

