Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) is Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s 10th Largest Position

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management accounts for about 3.0% of Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $4,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 82.6% during the second quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 27,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 12,395 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the first quarter valued at $2,947,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 199.5% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 4,970 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 3.4% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,279,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $572,070,000 after buying an additional 398,105 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 11.8% during the first quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 35,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 3,779 shares during the period. 60.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BAM traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.17. 43,084 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,165,911. Brookfield Asset Management Inc has a 12-month low of $36.58 and a 12-month high of $49.79. The firm has a market cap of $48.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.44.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $15.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.35 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 5.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BAM shares. TD Securities raised their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Brookfield Asset Management currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

In other Brookfield Asset Management news, Director Brookfield Asset Management In sold 1,900,000 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $45,125,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

