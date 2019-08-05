BT Group plc (NYSE:BT) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in BT Group plc (NYSE:BT) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,334 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in BT Group were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BT. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of BT Group by 8.2% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 94,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 7,185 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in BT Group by 12.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 4,220 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in BT Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 394,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,838,000 after acquiring an additional 3,581 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BT Group during the first quarter worth approximately $635,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in BT Group during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Get BT Group alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BT Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of BT Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of BT Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of BT Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BT Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of BT stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.37. 96,012 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,134,646. BT Group plc has a 12 month low of $11.39 and a 12 month high of $17.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.09.

The business also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.6807 per share. This is an increase from BT Group’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. BT Group’s payout ratio is 44.09%.

About BT Group

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

Featured Article: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for BT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.