Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lowered its position in shares of Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,382,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,300 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 2.63% of Cadence Bancorp worth $70,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CADE. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Truewealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 164,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

CADE stock traded down $0.59 on Monday, reaching $15.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,928,203. Cadence Bancorp has a 52 week low of $15.55 and a 52 week high of $28.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.18). Cadence Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 22.62%. The business had revenue of $192.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Cadence Bancorp will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Cadence Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.82%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Cadence Bancorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Cadence Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Cadence Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 26th. TheStreet upgraded Cadence Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Cadence Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cadence Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.44.

In other Cadence Bancorp news, Director J Thomas Wiley, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total transaction of $202,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 360,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,127,022.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Samuel M. Tortorici purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.72 per share, with a total value of $250,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 144,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,412,461.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 19,472 shares of company stock valued at $326,302 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Bancorp Company Profile

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

