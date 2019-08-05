CAI International (CAI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CAI traded down $0.69 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.60. 27,041 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,526. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. CAI International has a 1 year low of $19.58 and a 1 year high of $27.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.67.

CAI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of CAI International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CAI International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

CAI International Company Profile

CAI International, Inc operates as transportation finance and logistics company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Container Leasing, Rail Leasing, and Logistics. It leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

