Cambrex Co. (NYSE:CBM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $163.45 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Cambrex Co. (NYSE:CBM) to announce $163.45 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cambrex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $162.48 million to $164.91 million. Cambrex reported sales of $152.05 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cambrex will report full-year sales of $645.47 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $642.44 million to $647.34 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $659.05 million, with estimates ranging from $656.73 million to $662.96 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cambrex.

Cambrex (NYSE:CBM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $159.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.71 million. Cambrex had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share.

CBM has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Cambrex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Cambrex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cambrex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, First Analysis downgraded shares of Cambrex from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.40.

CBM traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $40.59. The stock had a trading volume of 7,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,594. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 2.36. Cambrex has a 1-year low of $33.80 and a 1-year high of $69.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Cambrex by 2.9% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,659,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $103,321,000 after purchasing an additional 75,662 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Cambrex by 0.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,337,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,974,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cambrex by 16.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 924,844 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,930,000 after purchasing an additional 133,133 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Cambrex by 14.3% in the first quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 764,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,691,000 after purchasing an additional 95,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Cambrex by 54.5% in the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 445,764 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,318,000 after purchasing an additional 157,298 shares in the last quarter.

Cambrex Company Profile

Cambrex Corporation, a life sciences company, provides various products and services for the development and commercialization of new and generic therapeutics worldwide. Its products comprise active pharmaceutical ingredients and pharmaceutical intermediates that are used in the production of prescription and over-the-counter drug products, as well as finished dosage forms.

