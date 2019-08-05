Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:FYLD) Trading Down 1.4%

Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:FYLD)’s share price was down 1.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.32 and last traded at $21.47, approximately 3,472 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $21.77.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.85.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FYLD. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF by 1,085.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $524,000. Betterment LLC increased its position in shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 64,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after buying an additional 3,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 232,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,420,000 after buying an additional 19,401 shares in the last quarter.

Featured Article: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.