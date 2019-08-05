Canaccord Genuity Trims Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) Target Price to GBX 182

Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 187 ($2.44) to GBX 182 ($2.38) in a report released on Monday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the homebuilder’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.47% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TW. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Monday, July 29th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Taylor Wimpey to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 185 ($2.42) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 189.64 ($2.48).

Shares of LON TW traded down GBX 8.05 ($0.11) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 147.40 ($1.93). The stock had a trading volume of 12,172,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,200,000. Taylor Wimpey has a one year low of GBX 127.80 ($1.67) and a one year high of GBX 192.70 ($2.52). The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion and a PE ratio of 7.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 161.74.

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds various homes, including one- and two-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom detached houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

