Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) Shares Purchased by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,985 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CNQ. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 5.4% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,930,747 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $739,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,266 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 23,242,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $638,126,000 after buying an additional 179,004 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 18,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $494,345,000 after buying an additional 3,455,000 shares during the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 14,841,147 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $407,591,000 after buying an additional 154,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 296.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,261,481 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $364,690,000 after buying an additional 9,919,602 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNQ traded down $0.73 on Monday, reaching $23.11. 89,430 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,468,619. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd has a 1-year low of $21.85 and a 1-year high of $36.43. The company has a market capitalization of $27.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.54.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.25. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 22.22% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Ltd will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.284 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 51.63%.

CNQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “average” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.88.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

