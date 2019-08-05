Canadian Spirit Resources (CVE:SPI) Shares Up 16.7%

Canadian Spirit Resources, Inc. (CVE:SPI) shares shot up 16.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, 11,000 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 81% from the average session volume of 59,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The company has a market cap of $13.73 million and a PE ratio of -1.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.06. The company has a current ratio of 14.46, a quick ratio of 13.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Canadian Spirit Resources Company Profile (CVE:SPI)

Canadian Spirit Resources Inc, a natural resources company, focuses on the identification, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. It primarily develops the Montney Formation natural gas and natural gas liquids resource play in the Farrell Creek/Altares area of northeastern British Columbia.

Read More: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Spirit Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Spirit Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.