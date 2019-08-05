CAPCOM CO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) Raised to “Outperform” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of CAPCOM CO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS CCOEY opened at $12.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.23. CAPCOM CO LTD/ADR has a 1 year low of $8.86 and a 1 year high of $13.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 3.31.

About CAPCOM CO LTD/ADR

Capcom Co, Ltd. plans, develops, manufactures, sells, and distributes home video games, online games, mobile games, and arcade games in Japan and internationally. It operates through Digital Contents, Arcade Operations, Amusement Equipments, and Other Businesses segments. The Digital Contents segment develops and sells package games and digital download content.

