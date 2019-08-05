Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.00.

CPRI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC set a $54.00 target price on shares of Capri and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price (down previously from $76.00) on shares of Capri in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura lowered their target price on shares of Capri from $76.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Capri from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Capri from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Shares of Capri stock traded down $1.89 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $31.30. The company had a trading volume of 216,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,276,502. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.12. Capri has a 1-year low of $32.08 and a 1-year high of $75.96.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Capri had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 33.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Capri will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Thomas Jr. Edwards purchased 11,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.41 per share, with a total value of $399,156.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John D. Idol purchased 615,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.57 per share, with a total value of $20,030,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPRI. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capri in the 1st quarter valued at $468,066,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Capri in the 1st quarter valued at $405,282,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Capri in the 1st quarter valued at $312,693,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Capri in the 4th quarter valued at $89,438,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Capri in the 1st quarter valued at $94,128,000. 86.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

