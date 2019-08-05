Capricoin Price Reaches $0.12 (CPC)

Capricoin (CURRENCY:CPC) traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. One Capricoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and YoBit. Over the last week, Capricoin has traded up 8.4% against the US dollar. Capricoin has a market cap of $240,765.00 and approximately $44,354.00 worth of Capricoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Capricoin Profile

CPC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 20th, 2015. Capricoin’s total supply is 200,995,023 coins and its circulating supply is 1,990,045 coins. The official website for Capricoin is capricoin.org. Capricoin’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/CPC. Capricoin’s official Twitter account is @CapricoinSocial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Capricoin

Capricoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Capricoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Capricoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Capricoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

