Carnival (LON:CCL) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Carnival plc (LON:CCL)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3,571.00. Carnival shares last traded at $3,519.00, with a volume of 690,866 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. HSBC boosted their price objective on Carnival from GBX 5,200 ($67.95) to GBX 5,300 ($69.25) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Barclays cut Carnival to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 5,235 ($68.40) to GBX 4,330 ($56.58) in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carnival in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,700 ($61.41) price objective (down previously from GBX 5,500 ($71.87)) on shares of Carnival in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 4,926 ($64.37).

Get Carnival alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,577.28. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.42.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.37%.

Carnival Company Profile (LON:CCL)

Carnival plc operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.