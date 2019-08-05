Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora Buys 686,500 Shares of PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) Stock

PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) insider Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora purchased 686,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.80 per share, for a total transaction of $17,025,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 24th, Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora purchased 1,609,796 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.95 per share, for a total transaction of $46,603,594.20.

Shares of PBF stock traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,263,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,927,052. PBF Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $22.82 and a 52-week high of $53.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.62.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.04). PBF Energy had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 0.09%. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.81%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PBF Energy during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in PBF Energy during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in PBF Energy by 517.5% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new stake in PBF Energy during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in PBF Energy by 58.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded PBF Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a $42.00 price objective on PBF Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. ValuEngine upgraded PBF Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 22nd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (down previously from $33.00) on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. PBF Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.63.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products.

