Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CWST. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Casella Waste Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Casella Waste Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Casella Waste Systems presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.25.

NASDAQ CWST traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.73. 3,838 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,235. Casella Waste Systems has a one year low of $24.61 and a one year high of $46.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 73.39 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 146.52%. The business had revenue of $187.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Casella Waste Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, CAO Christopher Heald sold 17,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total value of $694,046.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael K. Burke sold 8,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.22, for a total transaction of $312,238.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,740 shares of company stock valued at $4,805,760 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.65% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the fourth quarter worth $6,555,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 366.6% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 13,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 10,497 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the first quarter valued at about $13,817,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 16.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 2,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 460,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,112,000 after buying an additional 41,586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern, Western, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

