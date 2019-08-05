Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Bought by Trustcore Financial Services LLC

Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,022,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $890,658,000 after buying an additional 321,277 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,243,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $958,477,000 after buying an additional 1,496,100 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,794,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,688,000 after buying an additional 314,442 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,549,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $345,404,000 after buying an additional 15,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,969,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $266,877,000 after buying an additional 37,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAT traded down $3.22 on Monday, reaching $121.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,839,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,265,523. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $134.01. The company has a market cap of $71.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.52. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.06 and a 12-month high of $159.37.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $14.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.47 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 43.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 11.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Caterpillar from $172.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Macquarie set a $115.00 price objective on Caterpillar and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.23.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

