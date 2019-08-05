Cathedral Energy Services (TSE:CET) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd (TSE:CET)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.34. Cathedral Energy Services shares last traded at $0.34, with a volume of 20,300 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $16.82 million and a PE ratio of -0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.40.

Cathedral Energy Services (TSE:CET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$37.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$37.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Cathedral Energy Services Ltd will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Cathedral Energy Services Company Profile (TSE:CET)

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiary, Cathedral Energy Services Inc, provides directional drilling services to oil and natural gas companies in western Canada and the United States. It offers horizontal, directional, and underbalanced drilling services; and well planning and drilling optimization services.

