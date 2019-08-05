CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Insider Ware H. Grove Sells 25,000 Shares

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) insider Ware H. Grove sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total value of $581,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 288,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,695,351.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE CBZ traded down $0.45 on Monday, reaching $22.83. 233,783 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,762. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.76. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. CBIZ, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.64 and a fifty-two week high of $24.38.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $235.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.01 million. CBIZ had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 7.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CBIZ, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of CBIZ by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,259,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $162,703,000 after purchasing an additional 330,353 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CBIZ in the 4th quarter valued at $21,969,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of CBIZ by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 913,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,494,000 after purchasing an additional 142,415 shares during the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CBIZ by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 590,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,560,000 after purchasing an additional 45,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CBIZ by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 565,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,138,000 after purchasing an additional 30,488 shares during the last quarter. 86.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday.

CBIZ Company Profile

CBIZ, Inc provides professional business services, products, and solutions that help its clients in managing finances and employees. It offers its services through three groups: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services group provides accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services.

