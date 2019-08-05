Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $25.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Celcuity Inc. is a cellular analysis company. It engaged in discovering new cancer sub-types and commercializing diagnostic tests designed to significantly improve the clinical outcomes of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies. The company’s proprietary CELx diagnostic platform uses a patient’s living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular activity driving a patient’s cancer and the targeted therapy. Celcuity Inc. is based in Minneapolis, United States. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Celcuity from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. HC Wainwright set a $36.00 price target on shares of Celcuity and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

NASDAQ CELC opened at $22.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.41 million, a PE ratio of -29.84 and a beta of 0.56. Celcuity has a 52-week low of $18.31 and a 52-week high of $31.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.38. The company has a quick ratio of 26.94, a current ratio of 26.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. On average, equities research analysts predict that Celcuity will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CELC. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Celcuity during the first quarter worth about $115,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Celcuity by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its position in Celcuity by 46.3% during the first quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 7,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 2,222 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Celcuity by 13,655.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Celcuity by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 61,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period. 22.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celcuity Company Profile

Celcuity Inc, a cellular analysis company, discovers cancer sub-types and commercializes diagnostic tests to enhance the clinical outcomes of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies in the United States. The company's CELx diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.

