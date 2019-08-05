Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) Shares Sold by Puzo Michael J

Puzo Michael J lessened its position in Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. Puzo Michael J’s holdings in Celgene were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in Celgene by 277.8% in the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in Celgene in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in Celgene in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Alera Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Celgene by 109.9% in the 1st quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Celgene by 1,968.8% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Celgene alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Celgene from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of Celgene in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays cut shares of Celgene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Celgene in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.81.

CELG traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $92.85. 1,697,785 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,875,716. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Celgene Co. has a one year low of $58.59 and a one year high of $98.97.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. Celgene had a net margin of 32.24% and a return on equity of 89.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Celgene Co. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celgene Company Profile

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Celgene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celgene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.