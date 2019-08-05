Cellcom Israel (NYSE:CEL) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE:CEL) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.70. Cellcom Israel shares last traded at $2.64, with a volume of 18,951 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have issued reports on CEL. TheStreet cut shares of Cellcom Israel from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cellcom Israel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th.

Get Cellcom Israel alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Cellcom Israel (NYSE:CEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Cellcom Israel had a negative return on equity of 5.02% and a negative net margin of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $256.00 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cellcom Israel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,568,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Cellcom Israel by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 110,305 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 25,328 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Cellcom Israel by 100.4% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 65,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 33,006 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

Cellcom Israel Company Profile (NYSE:CEL)

Cellcom Israel Ltd. provides cellular and landline telecommunications services in Israel. It operates through two segments, Cellular and Fixed-line. The company offers basic cellular telephony services, such as voice mail, cellular fax, call waiting, call forwarding, caller identification, conference calling, and inbound and outbound roaming services; and data transfer, and upload and download services.

See Also: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Cellcom Israel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellcom Israel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.