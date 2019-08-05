CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CEMIG from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of CIG traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.52. 22,255 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,137,288. CEMIG has a 52 week low of $1.56 and a 52 week high of $4.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.21.

About CEMIG

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

