Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) Major Shareholder Purchases $24,888.00 in Stock

Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) major shareholder James J. Filler bought 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $82.96 per share, for a total transaction of $24,888.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 708,591 shares in the company, valued at $58,784,709.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ CNBKA traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $81.06. The stock had a trading volume of 4,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,690. The firm has a market capitalization of $459.72 million, a P/E ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.85. Century Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.15 and a 52 week high of $95.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 9th. The bank reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $28.25 million during the quarter. Century Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 22.75%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Century Bancorp by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 171,330 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,604,000 after purchasing an additional 4,364 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in Century Bancorp by 1.2% during the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 113,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Century Bancorp by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,739 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Century Bancorp by 2.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,975 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY bought a new stake in Century Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. 33.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CNBKA. BidaskClub upgraded Century Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut Century Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

About Century Bancorp

Century Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, municipal loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.

