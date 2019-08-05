CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Given New C$116.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

CGI (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB) had its price objective boosted by Canaccord Genuity from C$106.00 to C$116.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$108.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$100.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight Capital boosted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$98.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$110.00 price objective on shares of CGI in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$108.15.

GIB.A stock opened at C$100.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.85, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.89. CGI has a twelve month low of C$75.54 and a twelve month high of C$106.11. The company has a market capitalization of $24.60 billion and a PE ratio of 22.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$102.37.

CGI Company Profile

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

