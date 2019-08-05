Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) PT Lowered to $43.00

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) had its price target cut by Wedbush from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CAKE. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a hold rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Friday, April 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut Cheesecake Factory from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Cheesecake Factory from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.25.

NASDAQ:CAKE opened at $42.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.01. Cheesecake Factory has a 52-week low of $40.71 and a 52-week high of $55.63. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.87.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $602.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cheesecake Factory will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from Cheesecake Factory’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.32%.

In other news, Director Laurence B. Mindel acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.50 per share, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edie A. Ames acquired 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.18 per share, with a total value of $33,026.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,673.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAKE. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 718.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 719,777 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,211,000 after purchasing an additional 631,789 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the 4th quarter worth about $23,493,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 110.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 461,656 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,084,000 after purchasing an additional 242,602 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 548.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 250,421 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,896,000 after purchasing an additional 211,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,720,092 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $133,068,000 after purchasing an additional 181,979 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

About Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of April 16, 2019, it owned and operated 219 full-service casual-dining restaurants in the United States, including Puerto Rico and Canada comprising 202 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory name; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Café name; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen name, as well as 22 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

