Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB decreased its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 759 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s holdings in Chevron were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 18,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its stake in Chevron by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 16,105 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares during the last quarter. James Hambro & Partners purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $522,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 1,439.5% during the 4th quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 10,897 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Chevron in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Chevron from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.41.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $120.26. 225,667 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,672,647. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $124.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $100.22 and a one year high of $127.60.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $38.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.14 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 8.45%. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 57.70%.

In other news, Chairman Michael K. Wirth sold 33,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total transaction of $4,239,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,239,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total value of $255,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,910,135.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,050 shares of company stock worth $5,007,621 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

