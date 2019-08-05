CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chimera Investment Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is primarily engaged in real estate finance. It invests, either directly or indirectly through its subsidiaries, in RMBS, residential mortgage loans, Agency CMBS, commercial mortgage loans, real estate-related securities and various other asset classes. The company has elected and is organized and has operated in a manner that enables it to be taxed as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code. “

Shares of CIM traded down $0.39 on Monday, reaching $19.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,255,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,226,058. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW has a twelve month low of $16.88 and a twelve month high of $19.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.11.

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.96%. The business had revenue of $141.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CIM. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Princeton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

About CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

