Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CMRX. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Chimerix from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen reissued a hold rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chimerix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.00.

Shares of CMRX opened at $3.25 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.67. The stock has a market cap of $168.54 million, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.24. Chimerix has a 52-week low of $1.74 and a 52-week high of $4.51.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35). Chimerix had a negative net margin of 757.77% and a negative return on equity of 36.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chimerix will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chimerix news, Director Fred A. Middleton purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.92 per share, for a total transaction of $87,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 97,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,767.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martha J. Demski purchased 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $64,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 78,000 shares of company stock worth $256,800 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chimerix by 81.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 8,771 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Chimerix by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,612,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,715,000 after purchasing an additional 56,347 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chimerix by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 645,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 114,702 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Chimerix by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 308,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 106,750 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Chimerix by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 134,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 20,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

Chimerix Company Profile

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines that address unmet medical needs in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is brincidofovir, an investigational nucleoside analog for the prevention of viral infections in hematopoietic or stem cell transplant recipients (HCT), as well as for the treatment of adenovirus infection and disease, smallpox, and BK virus infection in kidney and HCT transplant recipients.

