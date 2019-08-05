China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H (NYSE:CEA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $24.00

China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H (NYSE:CEA)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.00 and last traded at $24.00, with a volume of 13956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.05.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CEA. UBS Group raised China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Goldman Sachs Group raised China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.99.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H by 52.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 11,309 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H in the first quarter valued at $274,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H by 24.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H by 10.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H (NYSE:CEA)

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, cargo handling, tour operations, air catering, and other extended transportation services.

