CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR (OTCMKTS:CMHHY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $15.90

CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR (OTCMKTS:CMHHY) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.90 and last traded at $15.90, with a volume of 2600 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.48.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th.

The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.17.

About CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR (OTCMKTS:CMHHY)

China Merchants Port Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a port operator in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through Ports Operation, Bonded Logistics Operation, Port-Related Manufacturing Operations, and Other Operations segments. The company is involved in the operation of container, and bulk and general cargo terminals; and logistic park operation, ports transportation, and airport cargo handling activities.

