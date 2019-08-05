Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH) Shares Acquired by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH) by 48.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in Choice Hotels International during the 1st quarter worth $107,000. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CHH shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.07 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Choice Hotels International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.61.

Shares of CHH stock traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $83.17. 1,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,514. Choice Hotels International Inc has a 12 month low of $66.71 and a 12 month high of $90.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.26.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 21.08% and a negative return on equity of 124.30%. The company had revenue of $218.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Choice Hotels International’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International Inc will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William L. Jews sold 8,750 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $735,962.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,182,822.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Simone Wu sold 24,773 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total transaction of $2,072,756.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,455,845.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,625 shares of company stock worth $3,227,134 over the last 90 days. 24.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Cambria Hotels, V8 Hotel Köln @Motorworld, Quality Hotel Ostrava, Hotel Aquarius Venice, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

