CIBC Downgrades Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) to Neutral

CIBC cut shares of Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays downgraded Great-West Lifeco from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GWLIF opened at $21.38 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.71. Great-West Lifeco has a 52-week low of $18.83 and a 52-week high of $26.00.

Great-West Lifeco Company Profile

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in life and health insurance, asset management, investment and retirement savings, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, direct marketing, health, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

