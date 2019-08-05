Cigna (NYSE:CI) Issues FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Cigna (NYSE:CI) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $16.60-16.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $16.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $136-137 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $133.84 billion.Cigna also updated its FY19 guidance to $16.60-16.90 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:CI traded down $2.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $164.58. 1,905,886 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,188,346. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $63.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $166.14. Cigna has a 1 year low of $141.95 and a 1 year high of $226.60.

Get Cigna alerts:

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $4.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $34.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.27 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 198.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.89 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cigna will post 16.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CI shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Cigna from $228.00 to $203.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cigna from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Cigna from $220.00 to $207.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a research report on Sunday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Cigna presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $215.24.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

Featured Story: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.