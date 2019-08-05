Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Raised to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Dougherty & Co reiterated a buy rating and set a $62.00 price objective (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America reiterated an underperform rating and set a $46.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.13.

NASDAQ CRUS opened at $55.15 on Friday. Cirrus Logic has a 12 month low of $31.25 and a 12 month high of $60.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.59.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.21. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $238.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BB&T Corp boosted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 1.0% during the first quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 23,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 5,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 596.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

