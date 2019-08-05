Citigroup Cuts Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) Price Target to $26.00

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

COG has been the subject of several other research reports. MKM Partners upgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Williams Capital restated a hold rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $23.00 target price on Cabot Oil & Gas and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Cabot Oil & Gas has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.83.

Shares of NYSE:COG traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.57. 546,992 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,634,436. Cabot Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of $18.27 and a 1-year high of $27.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $534.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.10 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 34.79% and a net margin of 34.51%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cabot Oil & Gas will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Cabot Oil & Gas declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, July 26th that allows the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas exploration company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is 31.86%.

In other Cabot Oil & Gas news, Director Peter B. Delaney bought 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.28 per share, with a total value of $173,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,925 shares in the company, valued at $326,314. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COG. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 192.9% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,201 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 96.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cabot Oil & Gas

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

