Citigroup Cuts Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Price Target to $58.00

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup from $61.00 to $58.00 in a report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on FLS. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Flowserve from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Flowserve from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flowserve from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Flowserve from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.54.

NYSE:FLS traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.79. 47,677 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 969,098. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.37. Flowserve has a 12 month low of $35.88 and a 12 month high of $56.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.63.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $990.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Flowserve had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Flowserve will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Flowserve news, insider John Lenander sold 5,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.32, for a total transaction of $284,132.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,133.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLS. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 1,211.5% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Flowserve during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in Flowserve during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Flowserve during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. purchased a new stake in Flowserve during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD).

