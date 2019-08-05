Citigroup (NYSE:C) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Citigroup (NYSE:C) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on C. Bank of America lowered Citigroup to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. HSBC set a $76.00 price target on Citigroup and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on Citigroup from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Citigroup from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Citigroup from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $79.57.

Get Citigroup alerts:

NYSE C traded down $2.08 on Thursday, hitting $65.53. 435,503 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,815,772. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.16. Citigroup has a fifty-two week low of $48.42 and a fifty-two week high of $75.24. The stock has a market cap of $156.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.76.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.17. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 18.24%. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Citigroup will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This is a boost from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.07%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of C. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new position in Citigroup in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 95.1% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Citigroup in the second quarter worth about $31,000. 76.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Read More: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.